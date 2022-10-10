Pictures are coming out of Uyo Akwa Ibom State where PDP kicks off it Presidential campaign
The Godswill Akpabio Stadium is already filled up with thousands of people outside the stadium not being allowed to enter
The city of Uyo is currently on a standstill as PDP Supporters and PDP Governors, Chieftains and Power Brokers have all Landed in Uyo.
PDP is South South
South South is PDP
Pictures As Atiku Kicks Off Presidential Campaign In Uyo, Akwa Ibom
