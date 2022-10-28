Please Help!!!! Possible HIV Exposure & Symptoms After Making Out With A Girl

Hello everyone. I need help. Around May 2022, I had a fling with a girl. We had what I couldn’t even call sex in the real sense of it. It happened that I tried to insert my penis but the tip of my penis only touched her vagina opening, it appeared to me like I never even penetrated in the real sense of it and even if I had penetrated it still would have been only the tip touching the vagina for less than 10 seconds but there was no thrush at all as I didn’t deep it in

Also the girl was trying to sit in me and ride and in the process my penis could have touched the vagina opening with an actual thrush again and there were lot of deep kisses and sucking.

A few weeks later, exactly 2 weeks I started feeling sick with headache and two days later, I had fever, my body was hot and I was feeling cold, I took anti malaria injection and also took ciprofloxacin and amoxilin. I got better.

But by the fifth day I noticed my neck was swelling, at the back of my neck on the right side, it was towards the back. And the next day I had some sort of sore throat, it wasnt actually feeling sore, but it felt like something was blocking the throat. I also started noticing muscle tingling and pain Iin my hand and leg.

After 2 weeks I noticed rashes on my forehead, it looked like acne or pimples (I will add a picture), I applied anti bacteria and a it fungal cream and it vanished and turned to dark spots on my face.

About a month later I was seriously sick with fever, headache, cough that refused to go, I had to go to a hospital where test was carried out and I was told I had an infection slcoa my white blood count was 11700 microliter and I was admininstered with Sulfamethoxazole and trimethoprim which worked well cos in the space of 2 hours I was relieved and all the symptoms disappeared.

I then went to use ciprofloxacin again and I started developing rashes on my forehead again, I used the same cream and it turned to dark spots. After the whole thing I started feeling very hot around my neck and chest every morning and it only reduces anytime and walk around or Jog, there was no sweat whatsoever.

I haven’t tested yet cos I believe my risk is such a low risk, some even said I had no risk but I have kept having panic attacks evevrythime and I am also scared of running a test.

Please Doctors in the house what infection could it be and what are the odds that it could be HIV under such circumstances?

