Police Arrest ESN Commander Destroy Camps In Ebonyi (Photos)

Police arrest IPOB/ESN commander, destroy camps in Ebonyi

The Police in Ebonyi State have arrested one Nnamdi Ngwuta Obaji, a suspected commander of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra/ Eastern Security Network(IPOB/ESN).

A statement from the spokesperson of the Command, Chris Anyanwu, said Obaji also known as State Commander No. 3 was arrested with another operative of the group, Felix Ogudu.

Anyanwu said the duo gave useful information which led to the police raiding and destroying three large camps of the group in the state.

He said the police armed with credible intelligence, stormed three big camps of the outlawed IPOB/ESN operatives (including a new one under active construction), located in a thick forest close to Opeke River, in Omege village Agba Community, of Ishielu LGA.

He said the the operation was spearheaded by the command’s tactical teams assisted by the Military and DSS in the State

According to him, the group is suspected to be responsible for the recent attack on the the Provost College of Education Isu last week.

He said: “While accessing/cordoning the Camps, the combined teams were ambushed by the criminal elements with rains of sporadic shooting in their direction.

“Without hesitation, the allied team swiftly responded and engaged them in same manner and of course their superior fire power subdued the miscreants, who chanted morale-boasting war songs, dived into the Opeke River and swarm to different directions as they scampered for safety.

“However, a good number of them were neutralized while many escaped with bullet injuries,” he said.

Anyanwu said after dislodging the criminal elements and taking over the ground, the camp was ransacked and destroyed.

“A wooden bridge under construction intended to aid the miscreants in their coming and going, was equally dismantled,” he said

The spokesperson said the team also raided the Anike Isu Onicha LGA abode and Shrine of the dare-devil State Commander of the organization popularly called Ambassador.

“The shrine which had a live-tortoise, was equally neutralized at the end of the assignment”.

“One of the Leaders of the organization popularly known as SARS COMMANDER with dread-locks on his head, said to be an indigene of Cross River State is on-the-run and is declared wanted.

“He and members of the outlawed IPOB/ESN are responsible for the attack on Police Stations, home town of former Chairman Ikwo of Ikwo LGA.

“The gang is also highly suspected to have partaken as a crimini participe in the attack of the Provost of Federal College of Education, Isu Onicha along Agba axis a few days ago judging from the proximity of their camp to the scene of the incident and many other similar ones in the State,” he said.

Some items recovered from the camps include: 11 bullet-proof jackets, 8 sets of Military camouflage uniforms, 2 camp-gas cookers, 110 rounds of FNC live ammunition, 40 rounds of GPMG live ammunition, 2 PRO electronics scanners (EOD equipment), and 5 empty canons.

Others include: 5 single-barrel guns, 9 assorted GSM handsets, 3 locally-fabricated revolver pistols, 1 white Toyota Hilux vehicle, bunch of keys,

3 NIN slips bearing different names,

1 exercise book with coded names/GSM numbers of the suspects and 1 voter’s card.

Also recovered were 3 hammers, 2 Assault rifle butts, 25 camping mosquito nets, fetish substances suspected to be charms, 1 Mercedes Benz 190 car with Reg No. SKA 306 AA, 1 Biafran-map Calendar and 2 KYMCO motorcycles.

Others recovered items are1 YAMAHA motorcycle with Reg No. QC 267 UML, 1 KC SAMSUNG motorcycle without Reg Number, 7 Military/Police bullet-proof jackets and 2 pairs of Military boots.

