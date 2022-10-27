Police Officer Extorts Man Of ₦‎20k In Lagos, He Claims It’s ₦‎50k

By SP Benjamin Hundeyin:

Yesterday, an elderly man came to my office and complained bitterly of how a police officer extorted him of N50,000 before he could take his son on bail. After I summoned the police officer to my office, the elderly man narrated the same story in his presence.

The officer vehemently denied ‘collecting N50,000 from this man.’ He did not deny collecting money; the exact figure is the issue now.

Then the elderly man said, ‘Actually, it was N20,000 and not N50,000.’ This still does not excuse the corrupt practice. Even one Naira is bad enough.

The officer was first made to refund the elderly man, after which his disciplinary journey began.

Papa then came to me and apologized saying, ‘I said N50,000 because I was angry.’ �‍♂️



https://twitter.com/BenHundeyin/status/1585571408049995776

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related