Police Release Emergency Phone Numbers For The 36 States & FCT

IGP ASSURES NIGERIA RESIDENTS OF SECURITY, PROMPT EMERGENCY RESPONSE, INSISTS NO IMMINENT THREATS IN FCT

Rolls Out Emergency Numbers Nationwide

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, fdc, CFR, has reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force in concert with other security agencies, to ensure the safety of all residents within the country.

The IGP emphasized this while charging all Strategic Police Managers in charge of Commands and tactical formations within the country to beef up security in their respective jurisdictions, especially in the FCT.

The IGP similarly directed that all emergency numbers across the country should be activated to full capacity for a 24/7 prompt response with combatant officers and men on standby to respond in case of emergency situations and distress calls.

Residents within the FCT are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence and persons to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883.

The IGP therefore allays the fear of residents in the FCT and admonishes them to go about their lawful businesses and normal social lives/engagements as all hands are on deck to nip any security threat in the bud and respond to distress calls promptly.

The IGP similarly reiterates the commitment of the Nigeria Police to eliminating all threats, as well as protection of lives and property of all residents of the country.



