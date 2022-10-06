Police To Sanction Atiku Abubakar’s Wife’s Orderly For Carrying Her Bag (Photos)

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, says the female orderly of former Vice President and PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s wife, Titi, will be sanctioned for carrying her bag at an event.

A Twitter user had shared a photo of the orderly holding Mrs Atiku’s bag at an event on Wednesday, October 5, with the caption;

”When a private citizen can turn our uniform force member into her maid, why won’t the police forget their primary duty and only dance to the tune of the elites? @BenHundeyin is this how it’s supposed to be?”



Responding, Adejobi wrote;

”This is not acceptable. We have commenced necessary action on this. We will fish her out and get across to the principal. The AIG Special Protection Unit has been contacted to assist us get the woman police. Gradually, we will sanitise the system.”



