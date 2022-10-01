Policemen Directing Obi Supporters To Keep Moving At Lagos Rally

Policemen are seen directing the participants at the Labour Party rallies in Lagos to keep moving. There had been a directive that the protesters cannot hold a rally at the Lekki Toll gate, but they can walk though the route without stopping.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y0J8LUPdfAY

