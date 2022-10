I made a tweet about the price of Rice last week cause that’s my favorite food, because we are APC & support Tinubu doesn’t mean we are not facing the reality in Nigeria

As I speak to you I have used my leave allowance to get a bag of rice.

The only hope we have now is Tinubu.



https://twitter.com/Qdpaper2/status/1585204293623508993?t=XETZtTjSr5eM-tY-hE6URg&s=19

Same APC now wants to rescue Nigeria from APC…. No be Juju be that? Same blocked heads will still be his cabinet members oo.

