Portable Gets New Face Tattoo In Cyprus (Disturbing Photos, Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Portable is trending because of his new tattoos.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g60BdN7xvz8

The Nigerian singer went all the way to Cyprus to get a professional to draw his tattoo.

The finished look has got people talking.

Before Portable, had tattoos on his body but his face was free of them.

Now, the singer has several tattoos on his face, including “SOS” on his chin, “Zazu” on one cheek, and what appears to be a coffin close to his ear.

He also has other new tattoos on his forehead.

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/10/portable-trends-as-he-gets-new-face-tattoo-in-cyprus-photosvideo.html

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: