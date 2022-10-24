POS Transaction Problem. Help!

Hello Nairalanders, please I need your help urgently as regards a banking transaction on my account

I have a Pos shop in Ibadan which I put someone there to manage for me, we accept card transaction and also transfer from bank.

It happened that on the 15th of October 2022, someone came to do transaction in my shop so he sent 20000 twice from Opay with the account name FOLAKE KOLAWOLE and the transaction was confirmed and the person paid his money.

To my greatest surprise last week Friday which happened to be 21st of October 2022,I received some money into my account and I realised the sum of 40000 naira was withheld in my account so on getting to the bank today 24th October,22 I was told the bearer FOLAKE KOLAWOLE reported the transaction as fraud and that was the reason the money was withheld.

I asked for the way forward and I was told I will have to contact the said kolawole folake so she can go to her bank and clear the transaction whereas there is no means to get the lady and no phone number attached.

So I am appealing to all and sundry if u know any kolawole folake that banks with Opay and did a transaction of 20000 twice to an access account so I can reach her or if there’s any other means

The document received from the bank is attached below

