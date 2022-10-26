Possible Terrorist Attack: US Warns Citizens In South Africa

OCTOBER 26, 2022

Security Alert: U.S. Embassy – Possible Terrorist Attack

Location: South Africa

Event: The U.S. Government has received information that terrorists may be planning to conduct an attack targeting large gatherings of people at an unspecified location in the greater Sandton area of Johannesburg, South Africa, on 29 October 2022.

There is no further information regarding the timing, method, or target of the potential attack. The U.S. Embassy has advised staff to avoid crowds of people and other large public gatherings in the greater Sandton area of Johannesburg during the weekend of 29-30 October 2022.

https://za.usembassy.gov/security-alert-u-s-embassy-possible-attack/

