President Buhari Attends Passing Out Parade In Kaduna (Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari attends Passing Out Parade and Commissioning Ceremony of 69 Regular Course Army, Navy and Air Force in Kaduna State on 6th Oct 2022

President Buhari presents Sword of Honour to Best All Round Cadet Academy Senior Under Officer (ASUO) Nzubechukwu Nweze at the Passing Out Parade and Commissioning Ceremony of 69 Regular Course Army, Navy, and Air Force in Kaduna State on 6th Oct 2022

President Buhari receives a Presentation from NDA Commandant Maj.Gen. IM Yusuf at the Passing Out Parade and Commissioning Ceremony of 69 Regular Course Army, Navy and Air Force in Kaduna State on 6th Oct 2022



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0cKGD2oj7dapMs7GdWGtuB2Qbqum6k84sgwizPhna651nHkFjRWWXw7AWKwwWEnhdl&id=100011193364134&sfnsn=scwspwa

