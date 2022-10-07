President Buhari Attends Passing Out Parade In Kaduna (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

President Muhammadu Buhari attends Passing Out Parade and Commissioning Ceremony of 69 Regular Course Army, Navy and Air Force in Kaduna State on 6th Oct 2022

President Buhari presents Sword of Honour to Best All Round Cadet Academy Senior Under Officer (ASUO) Nzubechukwu Nweze at the Passing Out Parade and Commissioning Ceremony of 69 Regular Course Army, Navy, and Air Force in Kaduna State on 6th Oct 2022

President Buhari receives a Presentation from NDA Commandant Maj.Gen. IM Yusuf at the Passing Out Parade and Commissioning Ceremony of 69 Regular Course Army, Navy and Air Force in Kaduna State on 6th Oct 2022

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0cKGD2oj7dapMs7GdWGtuB2Qbqum6k84sgwizPhna651nHkFjRWWXw7AWKwwWEnhdl&id=100011193364134&sfnsn=scwspwa

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: