President Buhari Departs South Korea, Arrives In Abuja (Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari departs South Korea and arrives Abuja after his participation at the 1st World Bio Summit on 28th Oct 2022
The presidential Jet NAF N2FA Nigeria Air force 1 converying the President and members of his entourage touched down at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 6AM The president was received by other top government officials.
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0N8A91tCa28h4YnBPTWfo2rigoKXh1Snqi2MEAhY5QwF26nUWNURLYT18R9K9x9Chl&id=100011193364134&sfnsn=scwspwa