President Buhari Meets With African Ambassadors And CEO Of Samsung (Pix)

On  In Latest, News 

President Muhammadu Buhari meets with African Ambassadors accredited to Korea, Captains of Industry of Korea and CEO of Samsung Heavy Industries in Seoul, Korea on 26th Oct 2022

