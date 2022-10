President Buhari Meets With Freed Abuja-Kaduna Train Victimes In Kaduna (Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari meets Freed Abuja-Kaduna Train Victims in Kaduna State on 6th Oct 2022



PRESIDENT BUHARI MEETS FREED KADUNA TRAIN PASSENGERS, THANKS NIGERIAN MILITARY FOR THEIR BRAVE SERVICES

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with the freed 23 passengers of the March 28, 2022 Abuja-Kaduna train attack at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) hospital in Kaduna.

The President made an impromptu visit to the hospital to see the victims of the train attack after commissioning Cadets of 69 Regular Course (Army, Navy and Air Force) of the NDA, in Afaka, Kaduna State.

Before boarding NAF 001 back to Abuja from the Kaduna International Airport, President Buhari detoured to the hospital, where he is also thanked the Nigerian military for their brave services in securing the safe release of the hostages from Boko Haram terrorists.

Members of the Chief of Defence Staff Action Committee led by Maj.-Gen. Usman Abdulkadir (Rtd) were present at the hospital.

Others are Maj.-Gen Adamu Jalingo (Rtd), Brig.-Gen. Abubakar Saad (Rtd), Dr. Murtala Ahmed Rufai, Ibrahim Abdulllahi, Amb. Ahmed Magaji and Prof Yusuf Usman, Secretary.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. LEO Irabor had earlier introduced the Committee members and briefed the President.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

October 6, 2022



