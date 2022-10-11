President Buhari Presides Over National Honours In Abuja (Pictures)

President Muhammadu Buhari presides over the Presentation of National Honours in Abuja on 11th Oct 2022

President Buhari presenting the Honour of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) to Senate President Ahmed Lawan as he presides over the Presentation of National Honours in Abuja on 11th Oct 2022

President Buhari presenting the Honour of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) to DG WTO Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala as he presides over the Presentation of National Honours in Abuja on 11th Oct 2022

President Buhari presenting the Honour of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) to UN Deputy Sec. Gen. Amina Mohammed as he presides over the Presentation of National Honours in Abuja on 11th Oct 2022

President Buhari presenting the Honour of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) to Ooni of Ife HRM Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II as he presides over the Presentation of National Honours in Abuja on 11th Oct 2022

President Buhari presenting the Honour of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) to Olu of Warri HRM Ogiame Atuwatse III as he presides over the Presentation of National Honours in Abuja on 11th Oct 2022

President Buhari presenting the Honour of Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) to State Chief of Protocol Amb. Lawal Kazaure as he presides over the Presentation of National Honours in Abuja on 11th Oct 2022

President Buhari presenting the Honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) to Special Adviser Media & Publicity Mr Femi Adesina as he presides over the Presentation of National Honours in Abuja on 11th Oct 2022

President Buhari presenting the Honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) to SA Presidential Matters Sabiu Tunde as he presides over the Presentation of National Honours in Abuja on 11th Oct 2022

President Buhari presenting the Honour of Member Order of the Niger (MON) to Popular Musician Teniola Apata (TENI) as he presides over the Presentation of National Honours in Abuja on 11th Oct 2022

President Buhari presenting the Honour of Member Order of the Niger (MON) to Imam Abdullahi Abubakar (Imam who saved 300 Christians in Plateau State) as he presides over the Presentation of National Honours in Abuja on 11th Oct 2022



