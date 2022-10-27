President Witness Agreement Signing Between Daewoo And NNPC In Seoul

President Muhammadu Buhari witnesses the Signing Ceremony of Agreement between Daewoo and NNPC in Seoul, South Korea on 27th Oct 2022

President Buhari with L-R: COO Daewoo E&C Seung-II Cho, President & CEO Daewoo E&C Mr. Jungwan Baek, Chairman Daewoo Mr. Won Ju Jung, Nigerian Ambassador to South Korea Amb. Ali Magashi, Minister of State Petroleum Timpre Sylva, and GCEO NNPC Mele Kyari shortly before the Signing Ceremony of the Agreement between Daewoo and NNPC in Seoul, South Korea on 27th Oct 2022.

President Buhari witnesses the Signing Ceremony of the Agreement between Daewoo and NNPC in Seoul, South Korea, on 27th Oct 2022. On stage is Chairman Daewoo Mr. Won Ju Jung, CEO Daewoo E&C Mr. Jungwan Baek, GCEO NNPC Mele Kyari and Minister of State Petroleum Timpre Sylva.



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid028RDWgCwo9UccdxUSVM54Q2yKCuE67ftCTko19UFSCkxmXpUJPvu1rLnct62un3gSl&id=100011193364134&sfnsn=scwspwa

