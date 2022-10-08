Pretty Mike & Women Wearing Manhood Pants Storm Don Jazzy’s Mother’s Funeral

Pretty Mike made sure to grab attention again as he stepped out today.

The socialite attended Don Jazzy’s mother’s funeral which held on Friday, October 7.

He made an entrance as he arrived with at least 8 women all clad in pants that featured large p*nises with testicle.

Sharing a video from the event, Pretty Mike wrote on his Instagram page:

Out here doing what I do best, Putting smiles and confusion In peoples mind, believe what u want, But we just Laid Mummy to final Rest in Grand style #MummyDonJazzy ���



https://www.instagram.com/p/CjbQxrBL4_Y/?hl=en

