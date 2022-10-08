Prince Vincent Ogbulafor Is Dead! (Ex-PDP National Chairman Dies At 73)

A former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Vincent Ogbulafor, has died in Canada at the age of 73.

He was said to have died on Thursday in Canada from an undisclosed ailment.

Ogbulafor first unsuccessfully contested the Abia State Governorship under the All Peoples Party (APP). He defected to the PDP thereafter and was appointed Minister of Economic Matters in 1999, then later PDP National Secretary (replacing Okwesilieze Nwodo in 2001) before been propped up as National Chairman after a bitter national battle could not separate Senator Sam Egwu and Senator Anyim Pius Anyim for the position.

He was eventually elected on March 08, 2008 before his forced resignation on 13th May, 2010 after the death of Umaru Musa Yar’Adua. Ogbulafor was alleged to have granted an interview where he said power will remain in the North in 2011, a statement that didn’t go down well with the new Administration.

Born on 24th May 1949, Ogbulafor hails from a Royal Family in Olokoro, Umuahia South Local Government Area in Abia State.

