Prophet Christian Shola Gives Succour To Flood Victims In Niger Delta (Video, Photos)

Prominent Nigerian PROPHET, Christian Shola GIVES SUCCOUR TO FLOOD VICTIMS IN NIGER DELTA

A popular Lagos based prophet Known for his philanthropy is on the news again, this time with his team codenamed ” REACHOUT” on the creek of Niger Delta giving a helping hand to flood ravaged communities geared towards alleviate their suffering as he donates food items, water and cash gifts measuring millions of naira.

The prophet who came into the state through the tough terrain of the East West road, was warmly received by the Bayelsa State Governor during his in-person visit to the State, expressing his admiration of the Doye Diri led prosperity government and her proactiveness to the plight of the citizens in this hash economic condition, he called on big churches in the state to cease this opportunity and extend a Godly hand of fellowship by donating and reaching out to their host communities as Christ demonstrated in Matthew 14:16.

The Governor, who couldn’t hide his excitement went ahead to thank the prophet for his kind gesture and love for humanity which is worthy of emulation and wished him well in his endeavor.

The Man Of God and his crew proceeded to the rural communities on a canoe to assist flood Victims with food, water, cash gifts and other relief materials.

It is also on record that Shola made similar donations to flood victims in Kogi state and Delta state respectively.

Prophet Christian Shola is the founder of SOLUTION FAMILY WORLDWIDE CHURCH, a fast growing congregation and the owner of SOLUTION TV all in Lagos Nigeria.

