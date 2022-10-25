Prophet Jeremiah Helps Flood Victims In Delta, Bayelsa, Anambra, Kogi (Photos)

Relief: Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Takes Succour To Flood Victims In Delta, Bayelsa, Anambra, Kogi, Others

In an effort to mitigate their suffering as a result of the ravaging flood in some parts of the country, the founder, Mercy Land Deliverance Ministry Warri Delta State, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin through his foundation. Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Foundation (JOFF) has reached out to families affected by flood.

The cleric who physically led a team to this mission was sighted in a viral video moving in canoe to reach the victims in all the States of Niger Delta, including Kogi, Anambra, Oyo and others.

His first point of call was Ayakoromo in Burutu local government area of Delta State where he and his team were received with excitement by the community in need.

Apart from dolling out millions of Naira in relief to the community, the respected man of God also took along with him to Mercy City members of the community where he provided them with decent accommodation, feeding and clothing.

The community was full of excitement to Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin and his team for bringing them succour and alleviating their pains and suffering.

The community said he’s the only private individual who has thought it necessary to come to their aid since the community was submerged.

He defied all odds, swam in the waters just to reach out to the community.

In other communities visited within and outside Niger Delta, the team left footprints of love and joy as evidently seen in the faces of the people. The man of God dolled out cash gifts and took along with him locals who were sick or needed medical care to temporarily live in Mercy City till the flood recedes.

By the time the mission was completed, no fewer than 5000 persons were rescued and currently under the accommodation of, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Foundation at Mercy City.

Prayers have trialed the exercise as the people have continued to hail the kind gesture by the billionaire man of God.

