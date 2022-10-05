PSC Fires 7 Senior Police Officers, Demotes 10

The Police Service Commission (PSC), on Tuesday, dismissed seven senior police officers over gross misconduct. The Commission also approved the reduction in rank of…

The Police Service Commission (PSC), on Tuesday, dismissed seven senior police officers over gross misconduct.

The Commission also approved the reduction in rank of ten other officers.

The decisions were taken during the continuation of the 15th plenary meeting of the Commission.

Daily Trust reports that the meeting is expected to end on Thursday, October 6th, 2022.

The meeting, presided over by its acting chairman, Justice Clara Ogunbiyi, considered all the Pending Disciplinary Matters (PDM) before the Commission.

The PDMs, which totalled 47 and also treated some appeals from dismissed Police Officers.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the meeting in Abuja, the spokesman of the commission, Ikechukwu Ani said, the dismissed officers include: 1 CSP, 1 SP and 5 ASPs.

He added that one SP was also retired in public interest. The Commission reduced the ranks of 1 CSP to SP, 3 SPs to DSP, and 2 DSPs to ASPs.

The Commission further reduced the ranks of 4 ASPs to Inspectors.

10 senior Police Officers, including an ACP, a CSP, a SP and 2 DSPs were given the punishment of Severe reprimand.

Five ASPs were also awarded the punishment of severe reprimand.

13 Officers received the punishment of reprimand; 2 are to receive letters of warning while 4 officers were exonerated.

Ani quoted Justice Ogunbiyi as saying the Commission would henceforth give the desired attention to Pending Disciplinary Matters so that those found guilty are punished immediately while those found not guilty are cleared to continue with their career progression.

Justice Ogunbiyi called on Police Officers to ensure they operate within established rules and avoid taking laws into their hands.

She said the Commission will continue to work to sustain a professional Police Force that operates in line with the established rules and regulations and in conformity with international best practices.

https://dailytrust.com/just-in-psc-fires-7-senior-police-officers-demotes-10

