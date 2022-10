At about 8: 30pm, two boys moving along the path noticed a movement in the bush and pointed their touch in the direction. It was this big python that the saw. Obviously the snake had swallowed something and was unable to run very much. The boys scream led to guys coming out. The snake was later killed.

Live from Ajegunle Ikorodu

