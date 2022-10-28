Qatar 2022: David De Gea Won’t Be At The World Cup, Misses Spain’s 55-Man Pre-List

Manchester United’s No 1, David de Gea will not be at the World Cup in Qatar.

Coach Luis Enrique picked a 55-man pre-list which has been submitted to the Real Federación Española de Fútbol (RFEF), the governing body of football in Spain.

Enrique, who played for La Roja in the 1994, 1998 & 2002 W/Cups, selected 5 players per position, from which the final 26 will know their fate on November 11.

Goalkeepers:

Unai Simón (Athletic Bilbao)

Robert Sánchez (Brighton & Hove Albion)

David Raya (Brentford)

Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea) & David Soria (Getafe) will act as replacement(s) in the case of injury or illness to any of the first three choices.

