Queen Of Nigerian Institutions, Jofad Michaels Releases Stunning photos Ahead Of Victory Dinner Night

The reigning queen of Nigerian Institutions, Jofad Michaels has set the internet abuzz with her stunning photos as she gets ready to shut Abuja down with her victory party.

The party is scheduled to take place on Oct 29, 2022 at Estie Motel, by KMC Street, Karu Abuja. Time is 4pm.

Jofad Michaels is the winner of the recently concluded Queen of Nigeria institutions International.

Her office among other serious responsibilities allows her to amplify the voices of oppressed women in Nigeria’s institutions of high learning especially with the high rate of sexual exploitation of girls by some school managers, sex-for-grade phenomenon and other challenges associated with gender in Nigeria academic environment.

Michaels, an undergraduate of University of Agriculture, Makurdi Benue State emerged victorious at the contest when she defeated 14 other finalists to grab the coveted crown in the pageant show organised by Xender Modeling Agency in collaboration with Association of Nigerian Female Students, Nigerian Universities Nursing Students Association & Yoruba Students Council Of Nigeria.

Members of her community in Abuja had earlier hosted her to a reception party where they trooped out in their large numbers to welcome their proud daughter who went, saw and conquered.

The proud mother of the queen, Mavis Okpeh who could not contain her joy invited relatives from far and wide, uncles and cousins to the reception party in honour of Jofad Michaels.

https://www.abujapress.com/2022/10/queen-of-nigerian-institutions-jofad.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related