Rahama Sadau is a popular Nigerian filmmaker, singer and actress (majorly in Kannywood).

THIS IS A BIG FAT LIEEEEE…. I AM NOT AWARE OF THIS

I DON’T KNOW HOW MY NAME MADE IT TO THIS LIST, NOT IN ANY WAY ASSOCIATED WITH THIS.!!



https://www.instagram.com/p/CjL2uGCqWHD/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

