Ramaphosa Criticises USA For Issuing Terror Attack Alert

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has criticized the US for failing to discuss a terror alert issued by the American Embassy with local authorities.

The embassy warned on Wednesday that one of South Africa’s wealthiest suburbs (Sandton) may be the target of an attack this weekend, and advised its staff to avoid crowds of people and other large public gatherings. The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office issued a travel warning echoing the US statement.

“It was quite unfortunate that the US government issued that type of warning without having had a deep-dive type of discussion with us,” Ramaphosa said Thursday at a briefing in the capital, Pretoria.

“It is unfortunate that another government should issue such a threat as to send panic among our people.”

The authorities are working to verify the threat, and the government will issue an alert if needs be, he said.

US mission spokesman David Feldmann declined to comment further when contacted by phone.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM SA PRESIDENCY:

The South African government has noted the terror alert issued by the US Embassy on its website. This is part of the US government’s standard communication to its citizens.

It is the responsibility of the South African security forces to ensure that all people within our country feel safe.

Law enforcement agencies continue to monitor for any threats to our citizens, our nation and our sovereignty.

Threats are assessed continuously and are acted upon to ensure the safety of all. Should the need arise; the South African government will be the first to inform the public about any imminent threat.

https://saharareporters.com/2022/10/27/south-african-president-ramaphosa-criticises-us-announcing-terror-alert-without

