Reactions As Peter Obi Is Spotted At A Store (Photos)

Recently, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party and former Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi walked into a store to pick up some items, his presence at the place changed the countenance of the people already therein.

With a gentle smile on his face, Peter Obi was able to bring out the beautiful smiles on their faces. Their embraceable countenance could be seen as their faces glow in joy, happiness, excitement and surprise.

The joy of unexpected and physically meeting a high profile individual, especially the person of Mr. Peter Obi, a viral and controversial presidential candidate, could be read easily on their faces.

The attendants were very happy to see him. One could imagine what was going on in their minds by mere looking at the pictures.

The twitter user who took the pictures to twitter said that it was pastries that Peter Obi had gone their to pick up. He added that everyone around at that time were smiling as though they have seen Santa Claus, locally called “Father Christmas”.

However, the pictures and the countenance of the people in the pictures got people to react.

While reacting to the pictures, some Nigerians lauded Peter Obi’s gentleness and simplicity. Some people said that they were smiling because Peter Obi is the only reachable and most friendly presidential candidate. Some also noted that Peter Obi is genuinely loved by many Nigerians.

