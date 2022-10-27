Real Madrid Is The Only Spanish Team Left In The Champions League

Real Madrid are the only Spanish club moving on to the knockouts of the Champions League as Barcelona, Sevilla and Athletico madrid crashed out.

https://twitter.com/brfootball/status/1585378997340409873?t=3ne534dp0u-3OxgOqGbHmg&s=19

