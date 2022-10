Redesigning the Naira is long overdue. One of the giant strides of CBN Gov. Godwin Emefiele. However, wide-ranging consultation & rapid awareness needs to be created.

For trust’s sake, the two official languages of English & Arabic need to remain, in addition to the local ones.



https://twitter.com/adamugarba/status/1585590363716214785?s=19

Like this: Like Loading...

