Mrs Fati Attahiru, wife of late Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and other members of his family, were absent during the national award ceremony held in Abuja on Tuesday.

Attahiru was conferred with the Commander of the Order of the Niger, posthumously on Tuesday.

Our correspondent found out that the late COAS’ relatives shunned the ceremony because they weren’t invited.



https://twitter.com/MobilePunch/status/1579932782159355904?s=19

