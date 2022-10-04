Remodelling A Rented Apartment: How Far Can You Go?

A Nigerian lady has stirred massive reactions with the renovation she did in a rented apartment.

— A Nigerian lady has gone online to share a video of the house she rented and decided to carry out a thorough renovation on.

—Seeing that the tiles in the kitchen did not suit her taste, she had everything removed and new ones were fixed.

”My landlady gave me renovation approval”

— In the bathroom, she removed the block demarcation and restructured the place. She revealed that her landlady already gave her the permission for the renovation.

Can you do this with a landlord/landlady’s approval?

