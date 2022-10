Reno Omokri

@renoomokri

I bought meat pie for Dylan the Obidient dog, and he went crazy this morning. He probably wants to attend a rally. Will you guys accept him?



Dylan is a very Obidient dog and is prepared to attend any rally for Peter Obi, except the one in Calabar and Akwa-Ibom. For obvious reasons!



https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1577219780603363328?t=ppS3peu2GdEeyvqdGiGMGA&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related