Rivers Assembly Passes Motion To Derecognise Omehia As Former Governor

Previous Thread (June 2015):

“The dark political days are over. I hereby put back his official portrait among those of former governors. He is now entitled to the benefits of all former governors.”

The Rivers State House of Assembly has passed a motion to derecognise Celestine Omehia, as a former Governor of Rivers State.

The motion was moved by the Leader of the House, Martin Amaewmule, to reverse an earlier resolution of the 8th Assembly on June 30, 2015, which compelled the Executive Arm, headed by Governor Nyesom Wike to recognise Omehia as a former Governor and be accorded all entitlements, privileges and benefits.

He argued that the continued recognition of Omehia in that capacity will be a bridge of the Supreme Court judgement which in 2007 removed Celestine Omehia as a Governor for not being the duly elected candidate in that year’s election.

The lawmaker also submitted a copy of the Nigerian Weekly Law Report that contains the landmark judgement which removed Omehia from office and declared Rotimi Amaechi as the duly elected candidate of the PDP at the time and the right person to occupy the office of the Governor.

He said the motion is being moved now to reverse the earlier resolution because the 9th Assembly has a better knowledge and particulars on the said Supreme Court Judgement.

Amaewmule who represents Obio/Akpor Constituency one submitted four prayers to the house for endorsement.

The prayers are that;

1. The House rescind its earlier resolution that Omehia be recognised.

2. Omehia ceases to use the title “HIS EXCELLENCY”

3. Omehia stops using the acronym “GSSRS”, meaning, Grand Service Star of Rivers State, which is a state honour meant for an incumbent and former Governors alone.

3. Omehia refunds all monitory entitlements received from the Rivers State Government, especially the sum of 600 million naira in benefits and 96.5 million naira in pension he has so far received as at September 2022 from the Rivers State Government within seven days.

4. Any other decisions that the house deemed necessary.

The motion was seconded by the Whip of the House, Evans Bipi.

In a debate, all the lawmakers who made contributions, including the representative of Celestine Omehia’s constituency in Ikwerre Local Government Area, Anselm Oguguo agreed to the prayers.

Some of the lawmakers, however, requested that a specific decision be made on what action to be taken if Celestine Omehia fails to refund the monetary benefits.

After the debate, all 21 members present at the plenary voted in support of the four prayers by the leader of the House.

The Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani said the house was right in taking the decision because no law is absolute.

|SOURCE|

The volte-face is not unconnected to the feud in the PDP where Omehia has taken sides with the PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar who has been in a running battle with the Rivers helmsman.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related