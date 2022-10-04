Sanwo-Olu Dances To ‘Buga’ Song At Lagos Women Support Walk For Tinubu (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1xtiu3G2MtU

Sanwo-Olu Dances To ‘Buga’ Song At

Lagos Women Support Walk For Tinubu (Photos, Video)

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu danced to Kizz Danie’s ‘Buga’ Song during the Lagos women support walk for Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, held yesterday at Lagos, IGBERETV reports.

The walk was were led by Lagos State First Lady, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and Lagos APC women leaders from Tinubu Square, Lagos State.



https://igberetvnews.com/1429722/sanwo-olu-dances-buga-song-lagos-women-support-walk-tinubu-photos-video/

