Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos state, has received a letter of approval for the construction of the Lekki airport.

The letter was presented to the governor by Hadi Sirika, minister of aviation, at the Ehingbeti Lagos Economic summit on Tuesday.

Speaking at the event, Sirika said the airport will link Nigeria to the world, and open Lagos to more international economic partnerships.



https://www.thecable.ng/just-in-sanwo-olu-receives-letter-of-approval-for-lekki-airport/amp

Previous thread https://www.nairaland.com/7371615/lasg-set-construct-new-airport

