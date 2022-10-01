Scanty Stadium At Lagos Independence Rally As Obidients Storm Streets – Daily Trust

There was a low turnout at the Lagos Independence Day rally, which held at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos, on Saturday.

Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu led other government functionaries and party leaders to the venue of the celebration.

Many of the pavilions at the expansive stadium were unoccupied. The VIP pavilions had several sections empty even as a small section of the stadium was occupied by party supporters.

Apart from Sanwo-Olu, those in attendance included the Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat, the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Cornelius Ojelabi, his predecessor, Mr. Tunde Balogun; former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, members of the diplomatic community, among others.

But as many Nigerians shunned the national event and a significant turning point in Nigeria’s journey, the #ObiDatti rally pulled major crowd across the country as many supporters of the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, defied the early morning shower and security to hold the 4million- man rally in Lagos.

The rally was held simultaneously in Ikeja, FESTAC, Surulere, Lagos-Island-Lekki axis as many youths trooped out in large numbers to show solidarity and support for the candidature of Obi whom they said remains the hope of the country.

Daily Trust reports that a Federal High Court in Lagos had earlier barred the Obi supporters popularly called Obi-dients from gathering at the Lekki Tollgate for the rally but our correspondent observed that the supporters passed through the tollgate and headed straight to Lekki.

The development triggered massive gridlock along the ever busy Lekki-Epe expressway.

Similarly in Ikeja, the Obi-dients converged on the Arch. Vining Memorial Church ground in Ikeja GRA, marching through Ikeja-Under-bridge/Computer Village and shutting down the axis.



https://dailytrust.com/photos-scanty-stadium-at-lagos-independence-rally-as-obidients-shut-down-streets

