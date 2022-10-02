Scholarship Till Uni: Activist Locates Little Girl Who Showed Support To Obi (Pix)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a7ZrUtxPfXM

Activist/Politician Harrison Gwamnishu has located little girl who showed Support to Peter Obi during the Asaba Mega Rally.

The little girl drew attention as support for her enthusiasm and support.

Someone has offered to take up her education through University Level .

Our Asaba Obidient child has been offered Scholarship till University level.

That’s the good news that comes to people that work selflessly.

Thanks to everyone who turned up yesterday.



