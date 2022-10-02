Scholarship Till Uni: Activist Locates Little Girl Who Showed Support To Obi (Pix)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a7ZrUtxPfXM

Activist/Politician Harrison Gwamnishu has located little girl who showed Support to Peter Obi during the Asaba Mega Rally.

The little girl drew attention as support for her enthusiasm and support.

Someone has offered to take up her education through University Level .

Our Asaba Obidient child has been offered Scholarship till University level.

That’s the good news that comes to people that work selflessly.

Thanks to everyone who turned up yesterday.

https://fb.watch/fVkWkzZLTX/

Previous thread https://www.nairaland.com/7361930/little-child-awarded-scholarship-showing#117180636

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: