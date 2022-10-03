Second Niger Bridge To Be Ready For Use By Christmas 2022 – FG

The Federal Government has said that the second Niger Bridge will be ready for use by Christmas this year.

Ag Controller of Works in Anambra, Mr Seyi Martins said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Monday.

Martins said that the first phase of the Second Niger Bridge measuring 1.6km, had reached 95 per cent completion.

The Controller said, contrary to the news making the round that the project would be ready by 2024, the projects would be ready for use for travelers during the yuletide.

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari administration is determined to ensure that travelers enjoyed stress free motoring over the River Niger

He said motorists would not be subjected to gridlock experienced on the existing bridge during yuletide this year.

“The first phase of the project, which was the bridge itself, is substantially completed.

“The bridge project is 95 per cent complete and it is expected to be ready by December 2022.

“The steel guard rails are complete, the roads are set for vehicle traffic; the toll plaza area is almost completed, and what is left is the installation of toll booth canopies,” he said.

The Controller said the bridge could be accessed from the interchange at Obosi on the Onitsha-Owerri road and that a road was being constructed to connect traffic on the Asaba-Benin expressway to it pending the completion of the second phase.

“The second phase of the project is yet to commence, but the government has deemed it fit that upon completion of the first phase it will be open to traffic.

“At the Onitsha end, there is an interchange at Obosi along the Onitsha – Owerri highway where you can access the bridge.

“On the Asaba end, there is a link road we are constructing to enable travelers to access the bridge from Benin-Onitsha road,” he said. (NAN)

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/10/second-niger-bridge-ready-for-use-by-christmas-2022-fg/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related