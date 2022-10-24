Security Advisory: Elevated Risk Of Terror Attacks In Abuja – US Warns Citizens

Emergency Information for American Citizens

Security Alert: U.S. Embassy Abuja (October 23, 2022)

Location: Abuja Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nigeria

Event: There is an elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically in Abuja. Targets may include, but are not limited to, government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities, and international organizations. The U.S. Embassy will offer reduced services until further notice.

Actions to Take:

Avoid all non-essential travel or movement.

Stay alert.

Avoid crowds.

Review your personal security plans and keep your cell phone charged in case of emergency.

Carry proper identification.



https://ng.usembassy.gov/security-notice-elevated-risk-of-terror-attacks/

