We all crave Sharwama at some point and sometimes its better we make it our self.

This video details how i make Sharwama at home for myself and my family.

I hope you learn a thing or more.

Ingredients:

Boneless chicken

Sausages

Carrots

Cucumber

Lettuce

Onions

Mayonnaise

Tomato ketchup

Garlic

Ginger

Seasoning

Salt

Tortilla wrap

Pepper

Curry powder

Thyme leaves

Vegetable oil

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OLIDJBvhyQA

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related