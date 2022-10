Enjoy making Nigerian Buns at the comfort of your home. The children and adults love hot buns right from the pan in your kitchen.

Ingredients:

1. Two (2) cups of flour

2. One and half (1 ½) tea spoons of baking powder

3. Four (4) table spoons of sugar

4. Salt to taste

5. Two (2) table spoons of melted butter

6. Vanilla Flavor (optional)

7. Two (2) eggs

8. Liquid milk or milk flavour

9. Warm water

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7cL3Wr4d4_8

