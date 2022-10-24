See The ‘Anti-Cheating’ Exam Hats Being Used By Students In Philippines (Pictures)

Images of students wearing “anti-cheating hats” during college exams have gone viral on social media in the Philippines.

Engineering students from Albay, Bicol, in the Philippines are trending online after they were asked to wear headgear that would prevent them peeking at others’ papers during their exams.

The students did a good job and came up with creative ways to don their ‘anti-cheating’ hats by making homemade contraptions out of cardboard, egg boxes and other recycled materials.

Mary Joy Mandane-Ortiz, a professor of mechanical engineering at Bicol University College of Engineering, said the idea had been “really effective”.

Prof Mandane-Ortiz said her initial request had been for students to make a “simple” design out of paper.

Prof Mandane-Ortiz said her engineers-in-training took the idea and ran with it – in some cases innovating complex headgear in “just five minutes” with any junk they found lying around.

Others donned hats, helmets or Halloween masks to fulfil the brief.

According to the professor, all of the students finished their tests early and nobody was caught cheating this year.

