‘See The Food Given To My Daughter Today In School By Government’

My kids go to a public primary school in Asaba Delta state.

It’s a govt public school located at nnebosi road asaba beside access bank.

Normally every day, after eating at home, I buy them food inside their foodflask and snacks.

They normally close by 1.30pm.

My daughter is in primary 2, and they normally share food in school to feed them an initiative by the Delta state government.

The feeding contracts is normally allocated to some persons whose duties are to cook and serve the kids from primary 1-5.

Whilst those in kindergarten are usually left out. My son is in KG 3 which automatically ruled him out.

My daughter came home and showed me the meal, Omo laugh wan keel me die .

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related