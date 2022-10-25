‘See The Food Items I Got With ₦‎650 In Birnin Kebbi’ (Photos)

I just went to Kara market today in Birnin Kebbi and purchased some items.
Meat 9Slices @300
Tomato @100
Peppers @100
Onion @100
Lettuce @50

TOTAL 650 Naira and my wife prepared a good dish for me.
(Rice, Beef stew and Salad)

