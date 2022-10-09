See The Perfect Reason Your Church Is Going Through Famine

Have you ever wondered, people go to church every Sunday and come back home just the same way without no spiritual growth.

Many people go through a lot, hoping that as they get to church GOD will use the pastor to minister to their needs, that’s more of the reason folks are running after the so called prophets to be able to meet their spiritual needs. It’s impossible!

But I’d love you to always remember this scripture, and prophetic word of GOD ALMIGHTIEST before you came to this world……

Amos 8:11 Behold, the days come, saith the Lord GOD, that I will send a famine in the land, not a famine of bread, nor a thirst for water, but of hearing the words of the LORD:

8:12 And they shall wander from sea to sea, and from the north even to the east, they shall run to and fro to seek the word of the LORD, and shall not find it.

If this is happening to you right now, understand that your foundation has been destroy, what can you do?

Psalms 11:3 If the foundations be destroyed, what can the righteous do?

You must get back the foundation, the basis of your CHRISTIAN growth.

Or else your wandering hasn’t started, you’d move from here and there, nothing to show….

2 Timothy 3:12 Yea, and all that will live godly in CHRIST JESUS shall suffer persecution.

3:13 But evil men and seducers shall wax worse and worse, deceiving, and being deceived.

3:14 But continue thou in the things which thou hast learned and hast been assured of, knowing of whom thou hast learned them;

3:15 And that from a child thou hast known the HOLY SCRIPTURES, which are able to make thee wise unto salvation through faith which is in CHRIST JESUS.

3:16 All scripture is given by inspiration of GOD ALMIGHTIEST, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness:

3:17 That the man of GOD ALMIGHTIEST may be perfect, throughly furnished unto all good works.

Happy Sunday!

