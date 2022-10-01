‘See The Type Of Boring And Meaningless Movies My Wife Enjoys Watching’ (Pictured)

Good evening everyone.

Most nigerian movies can be so meaningless. You can even fathom the message they are trying to pass. Always acting meaningless scripts with funny titles.

We also have a TV in our bedroom, so my wife was watching a Nigerian movie while I was working on my office files.

I can’t even puzzle out the excitement in that movie. All I was hearing is some lousy actors making noise and the poor suspense sound track. You need to see my wife looking so tensed & serious, flapping her both hands like a bird that is about to fly while screaming “enter the car drive! drive! drive!

I said Aunty easy o, Then I asked her the title of the movie, she said “The pregnant ghost”. I said pls came again, you say? She didn’t answer then I picked up the remote to check the title then booom!! The pregnant ghost

I was just laughing seriously, I’ve to capture it. then I asked her whether she have seen a ghost before not to talk of a pregnant one? And she said what! If I want to know if ghost dey carry belle that I should join her and watch the movie too.

I jejely carried my office files and my laptop, walk straight to the sitting and continue my job. Because if I talk otherwise about that movie na problem for me and I don’t want her wahala this night.

Then she asked where am I going? I said this movie is so interesting and it’s making me loose focus on the work I’m doing, so I’m going to the sitting room were I can concentrate.

Abeg, those of you that watch this kind of movie, please what are the moral lessons?

