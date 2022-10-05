Senate Confirms The Nomination Of 19 Resident Electoral Commissioners

The Nigerian Senate has today confirmed Nineteen (19) nominees as Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This follows the expiration of the tenures of some RECs who were appointed in 2017. Some are ineligible for re-appointment having served two terms whilst others have done a single term.

Their appointment is at the discretion of the President, subject to Senate confirmation.

RENEWAL

The nomination of Ibrahim Abdullahi, mni from Adamawa State is confirmed as Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)



The nomination of Obo. O. Effanga from Cross River State is confirmed as Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)



The nomination of Alh. Umar Ibrahim from Taraba State is confirmed as Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)



The nomination of Dr. Agboke Mitiu Olaleke from Ogun State is confirmed as Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)



The nomination of Prof. Samuel E. Egwu from Kogi State is confirmed as Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)



FRESH APPOINTMENTS

The nomination of Onyeka Pauline Ugochi from Imo State is confirmed as Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)



The nomination of Prof. Muhammed Lawal Bashar from Sokoto State is confirmed as Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)



The nomination of Prof. Abayomi Salami from Oyo State is confirmed as Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)



The nomination of Amb. Zango Abdussamadu Abdu mni from Katsina State is confirmed as Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)



The nomination of Mrs. Queen Elizabeth Agwu from Ebonyi State is confirmed as Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)



The nomination of Dr. Agungu Oliver Tersoo from Benue State is confirmed as Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)



The nomination of Yomere Gabriel Oritsemlebi from Delta State is confirmed as Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)



The nomination of Prof. Yahaya Makarfi Ibrahim from Kaduna State is confirmed as Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)



The nomination of Dr. Nura Ali from Kano State is confirmed as Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)



The nomination of Agu Sylvia Uchenna from Enugu State is confirmed as Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)



The nomination of Ahmed Yushua Garki from FCT is confirmed as Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)



The nomination of Barr. Hudu Yunusa, mni from Bauchi State is confirmed as Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)



The nomination of Prof. Uzochukwu Ikemefuna Chijioke from Anambra State is confirmed as Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)



The nomination of Mohammad B. Nura from Yobe State is confirmed as Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

