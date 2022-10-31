Senator Dino Melaye Preaching At Redeemed Christian Church, Maryland, USA (Video)

Dino Melaye preaching in Redeemed Christian Church (Victory Temple Odenton) Today at Maryland USA.

Video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XZIdaFA36Qo

