Senator Nora Daduut Inaugurated Into APC Women Presidential Campaign Team (Pics)

2023 – Plateau South Senator Prof Nora Daduut inaugurated into APC Women Presidential Campaign Team

Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District, Distinguished Senator Prof Dame Nora L Daduut has been nominated and appointed as a member of the TINUBU/SHETTIMA women Presidential Campaign team based on her political standing.

Her letter of appointment was signed by Her Excellency Distinguished Senator Dr Oluremi S. Tinubu OON, the wife of the APC Presidential flag bearer as the Chairman of the Women Presidential Campaign Team .

The campaign team was inaugurated on Monday, 10th October, 2022 at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Our correspondent reports that Senator Prof. Dame Nora L. Daduut was assigned to the strategic Planning Directorate of the Tinubu / Shettima Women Presidential Campaign Team .

A statement signed by Senator Daduut and made available to newsmen in Jos reads that she eulogized the leadership virtues of the Presidential Candidate of the ruling party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu saying the country’s fortunes would be dramatically changed for the better under the command of the former Governor of Lagos State Bola Ahmed Tinubu if elected .

Daduut who renewed her faith and loyalty to her party the All Progressives Congress ,expressed optimism that Tinubu would use his vast experience for the unity and development of the country, if elected president.

She expressed her Joy to the wife of the Presidential Candidate of the APC Senator Remi Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress ,the Director General of the Campaign Council Barrister Simon Lalong for finding her worthy to serve the party during the electioneering period .

Senator Daduut pledged to work for the success of the APC at all levels in the general elections.

The Senator who again hailed the appointment of the Plateau state governor Simon Lalong as the Director General for the Tinubu/Shettima 2023 campaign council said she would always work with Governor Lalong and support his political aspiration at all times .

She said Tinubu who is a crowd puller in every part of Nigeria has taken a good decision in the choice of Lalong as the Director General and that is a sure key to victory of the party in the presidential election in 2023.

” I urge citizens of the country especially those from Plateau South Senatorial district to work for the victory of the All Progressives Congress at all level in the forthcoming general election .she added .



https://leaders.ng/2022/10/11/2023-plateau-south-senator-prof-nora-daduut-inaugurated-into-apc-women-presidential-campaign-team

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related